Kelantan Fire and Rescue Dept says managed 262 burials of Covid-19 patients since March 2020

Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia director Zainal Madasin (left) hands a flyer to the Kalantan Barisan Nasional bureau chief Noor Bakhtiar Ahmad in Kota Baru June 9, 2021. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, June 9 — The Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) has managed burials of 262 Covid-19 patients from March 2020 until yesterday, said its director Zainal Madasin.

He said from January this year until yesterday alone, the department’s hazardous materials (Hazmat) team has carried out burials for 250 Covid-19 patients in the state.

“The Hazmat team handles up to 10 bodies per day or four to five bodies the least,” he told reporters after inspecting the disinfection process at offices of media outlets here today.

Commenting further, he said the team would continue to perform the task out of a sense of responsibility to all quarters especially the families of Covid-19 victims.

Meanwhile, Zainal said since March last year, the department has also conducted disinfection operations at 2,127 locations, including supermarkets and shopping malls.

He added that the Kelantan JBPM has published a video on the guideline to conduct the disinfection process, which can be streamed on YouTube. — Bernama