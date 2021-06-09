General Operations Force seize drugs worth RM8.6m in Pasir Mas

Department of Internal Security and Public Order deputy director Datuk Kasuahdi Ali showing thedrugs that were seized at the Pasir Mas district police headquarters, June 9, 2021. ― Bernama pic

PASIR MAS, June 9 ― The 8th Battalion of the General Operations Force (PGA8) seized 41 kilogrammes of syabu and 720,000 psychotropic pills worth RM8.6 million in a raid on a house in Kampung Jeram Perdah, here two days ago.

Department of Internal Security and Public Order (KDNKA) deputy director Datuk Kasuahdi Ali said the raid was conducted by the PGA8 team members at 4.30pm following a four-hour surveillance after they saw a man entering the premises.

He said the team conducted a search at the premises and found eight packages, four of which contained 41kg of syabu, in the kitchen.

The other four packages contained 720,000 psychotropic pills, he said, adding that the drugs were smuggled from a neighbouring country with the syabu, believed for distribution in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Johor, while the pills for markets in Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang.

The team also seized a Proton Waja car, he told reporters at a media conference at the Pasir Mas district police headquarters here today.

Also present were Southeast Brigade PGA Commander SAC Hassan Basri Ahmad Safar, Kelantan Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department head ACP Sheik Azhar Sheik Omar and Pasir Mas district police chief ACP Mohd Nasaruddin M Nasir.

Kasuahdi said a 40-year-old local man, who was released from prison last June 1, had been arrested to facilitate investigation.

He said the suspect, with both Malaysian and Thai citizenship, had two previous records for drug-related offences.

The suspect is in remand for seven days until June 14 for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act, he added.

According to Kasuahdi, the seizure is the biggest by the PGA8 this year. Last February 22, the team seized syabu worth RM4.2 million in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas. ― Bernama