Taiping cops: Man who organised Kamunting gathering with 27 tabligh members offered to compound SOP breach with RM20,000

Osman said the group gathered to discuss charity programmes as well as spiritual activities. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — Police in Taiping, Perak have offered to compound a man’s breach of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) at RM20,000, after a raid found 27 members of a tabligh group gathering in a house.

According to national daily Berita Harian, Taiping district police chief Assistant Commissioner Osman Mamat said that the police had around 1pm two days ago received a public complaint about the gathering.

Osman reportedly said the police had then immediately raided an unnumbered house in Kampung Perwira, Kamunting, with the raid involving 22 personnel including those from the district Islamic religious office, the Taiping Municipal Council, the district health office and the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela).

“During the raid, we found 27 men, the majority of whom were senior citizens, gathering at that house.

“Investigations and interviews found that all of them were gathering to discuss charity programmes that would be carried out, besides carrying out spiritual activities in that house,” he was quoted as saying by Berita Harian.

He said a man aged 54 subsequently admitted to having organised the gathering and was offered to compound his offence of breaching the SOPs at RM20,000, while the 26 other individuals were given warning and advice.



