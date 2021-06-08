Nangka assemblyman says food delivery riders used to distribute food aid to households in Sibu during MCO 3.0

Nangka assemblyman Dr Annuar Rapaee said the aid distribution, carried out by sub-branches of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), also more or less helped provide income to the food delivery riders. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SIBU, June 8 — A total of 90 food delivery riders are used to distribute food aid under the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) to 8,000 households here during the ongoing movement control order (MCO), which is from May 29-June 11.

Nangka assemblyman Dr Annuar Rapaee said the aid distribution, carried out by sub-branches of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), also more or less helped provide income to the food delivery riders.

“This time, we are using the home delivery method to prevent the public from gathering at the distribution centre at the Sibu Islamic Welfare Trust Board (Lakis) hall. If the recipients are not at home, they will be contacted by telephone to pick up the food aid from Lakis,” he said through a post on his Facebook page.

Dr Annuar, who is also Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee coordinator, expects the delivery process, which began yesterday, to be completed by Friday based on the previous MCO 2.0 list of recipients provided by Sibu Resident Office.

He urged the public to inform the PBB sub-branches in Nangka, Bukit Assek, Pelawan, Dudong and Bawang Assan if any household heads’ names were missing from the list and did not receive the aid. — Bernama