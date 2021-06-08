Miri man arrested for hurting brother suspected of practising black magic

CID personnel apprehend the suspect at Jalan Haji Lampan. — Borneo Post Online pic

MIRI, June 8 — Police arrested a 45-year-old man yesterday for allegedly injuring his younger brother.

The suspect was rounded up in front of a restaurant at Jalan Haji Lampan in the city centre at 1.55pm.

It is learnt that the suspect had had a misunderstanding with his younger brother, whom he suspected practised black magic.

The suspect had allegedly attacked his brother using a sharp object, which caused injuries to one of the younger man’s fingers.

Police are investigating the case under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

The Section provides for up to 10 years in prison, or with a fine, or caning, or with any two of such punishments. — Borneo Post Online