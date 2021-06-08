Malaysia records 5,566 new Covid-19 cases, below 6,000 mark for second day

Health workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Dewan MBSA Paya Jaras Tengah, Sungai Buloh May 26, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — Malaysia’s new Covid-19 infections remained below the 6,000 mark once again today, with 5,566 cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor once again reported the highest number of cases with 1,524 new infections, followed by Sarawak (707) and Negri Sembilan (505).

Yesterday Malaysia’s Covid-19 infections dropped below 6,000 for the first time in weeks, recording 5,271 new cases.

The total number of infections now stands at 627,652.

MORE TO COME