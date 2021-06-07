Pakatan more than just Dr Mahathir and Anwar, Amanah’s Khalid Samad says amid rift over PKR logo

Parti Amanah Negara communication chief Khalid Abdul Samad said the pact should instead rebuild its strength within the opposition, as it is more than just personalities such as former ally Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and its chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Parti Amanah Negara has today cautioned Pakatan Harapan (PH) members and supporters against any internal rifts, as leaders bicker over the possibility of using the PKR logo instead of the pact’s in the next general election.

Its communication chief Khalid Abdul Samad said the pact should instead rebuild its strength within the opposition, as it is more than just personalities such as former ally Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and its chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“It is hoped that PH components should not condemn their own logos and performance. Instead we should build unity and solidarity, and advertise what are the advantages of PH.

“PH is not Tun or DSAI. PH is all of us who united to bring down Barisan Nasional and strived to bring about a clean government,” he posted on Twitter, using Dr Mahathir and Anwar’s monikers.

Khalid was responding to a grouse from PH supporter Farhan Zulkefly, who voiced out his disappointment against some PH members who are fighting among themselves to lead the opposition rather than work together against the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

Farhan was in turn responding to a spat between PKR Youth chief Akmal Nasir and his DAP counterpart Howard Lee yesterday.

Akmal, in his policy speech at the PKR Youth congress yesterday, said PH should use the PKR logo as it did in the last general election to “restore the people’s confidence”.

Lee in a statement on the same day said the suggestion was questionable as PH itself has its own flag, logo and unified struggle.