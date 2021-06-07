Immigration Dept nabs 156 foreign workers in Cyberjaya raid

Immigration Department personnel round up foreign workers during a raid on a construction site in Cyberjaya June 6, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

CYBERJAYA, June 7 — The Immigration Department detained 156 immigrants during an integrated operation at an illegal settlement here, last night.

Its director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said in the 11pm operation, a total of 202 immigrants from Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar and India, including 12 women and two children were checked.

He said those checked range in age from below four to 50 years.

Khairul Dzaimee said 156 of them were detained for not having valid travel and identification documents before being taken to the Immigration Department's screening centre in Putrajaya for further action.

He said the raid on the settlement that has access to water supply and electricity through illegal connections, was carried out in collaboration with several enforcement agencies including the police, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force and the National Registration Department, after three months of intelligence.

“This illegal settlement has the potential of spreading Covid-19 infections as it fails to comply with the stipulated standard operating procedures under the movement control order (MCO),” he said when met by reporters after the operation here today.

In another development, Khairul Dzaimee denied allegations that the Immigration Department only took action against illegal immigrants, but not their employers.

“The claims are untrue because in 2019, a total of 1,059 employers were charged in court with various offences under the Immigration Act, involving a total fine of RM19.3 million,” he said.

He said last year, 130 employers were brought to court, involving a total fine of more than RM10 million.

As of last month, 130 employers were slapped with fines amounting to RM3.2 million, he added. — Bernama