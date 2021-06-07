Get MCO exemption letters from state, not federal ministries, Sarawak employees told

Workers in Sarawak only need to get letters from the relevant state ministries to commute to work during the movement control order (MCO), said the deputy chief minister today. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, June 7 — Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah today advised workers in the state that they only need to get letters from the relevant state ministries to commute to work during the movement control order (MCO).

He said there is no need for them to get the approval letters from Putrajaya.

“All approval letters to pass through the police roadblocks in the state will be done by the relevant ministries in the state,” he said.

He was responding to a statement earlier today by Inspector-General of Police Datuk Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani who had said that beginning tomorrow, the police will only accept approval letters issued by six federal ministries and certain agencies at their roadblocks nationwide.

Uggah, who is also the state Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, listed five state ministries where those needing approvals could obtain such letters specific to the scope or nature of their work or to send in their appeals.

He said they are the Ministry of Agriculture Modernisation, Native Land and Regional Development, Ministry of Local Government and Housing, Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development, Ministry of Transport and Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development.

He said the sectors allowed to operate are indicated in the state’s movement control order’s standard operating procedures dated on May 29 and revised on May 31.

“However, it is still very much the SDMC stance that the people should stay home unless they have very compelling reasons to go out,” he said.

He added by staying home, they would help to curb the spread of the Covid-19 within the community.

“People are only allowed to go out to perform their official duties, carrying out essential services or to do his/her work in relation to essential services.

“However, they need to obtain police permits or letters from their employers.

“For those who need to buy food, daily necessities, medicine and dieting provisions, they are only allow to shop within a 10 kilometre radius from their residence or similar place,” he added.

He said police will allow those having health or their Covid-19 vaccination appointments to proceed.