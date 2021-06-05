Report: Police will summon minister Khairuddin over May 16 roadblock incident at ‘appropriate time’

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department deputy director (Investigation and Legal) Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said that the statement will be taken from Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali (pic) at 'an appropriate time'. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — The police have yet to take a statement from Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali in connection with an incident on May 16 where he was stopped at a roadblock.

Utusan Malaysia reported today Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department deputy director (Investigation and Legal) Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri as saying that the statement will be taken from Khairuddin at “an appropriate time”.

Meanwhile, he reportedly said statements from the police officers involved in the incident had already been recorded.

“We opened the investigation paper and we spoke to the police personnel first. Then we will have to call all involved in for questioning.

“Seeing as we are in the middle of a full-blown movement control order (MCO), we need to decide an appropriate time to summon Khairuddin,” he reportedly told the daily yesterday.

Last week, the police confirmed that they had stopped Khairuddin during a roadblock on May 16 in Perasing, Kemaman in Terengganu.

It has been reported that he was travelling with a woman identified as an entrepreneur specialising in tudung who is also the ex-wife of a prominent actor.

However, it remains unclear what offence was committed by Khairuddin and police information on the matter has been scarce.

This is not the first time that Khairuddin has been caught on the wrong side of the law in terms of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP).

He was found to have violated his mandatory home quarantine order after returning from Sabah last July — and slapped with a RM1,000 fine after a lengthy investigation.