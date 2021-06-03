MCO 3.0: In Kuala Lumpur, six individuals fined RM20,000 for dining in during lockdown

A takeaway signboard is seen in Jalan Alor. People are not allowed to dine in at the restaurant during the movement control order June 2, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — The owner of an eatery at a famous shopping mall in the capital was issued a RM10,000 compound during a movement control order (MCO) standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance inspection today.

Kuala Lumpur Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department chief Datuk Azman Ayob said during the 12.45pm operation, five customers who were eating at the premises were also issued RM2,000 compounds each.

“Police checks revealed the customers were eating at the premises and did not comply with the set SOP, which states no dine-in,” he said in a statement.

He added that the police will intensify checks and stern action will be taken against those who fail to comply with the MCO SOP to ensure that the Covid-19 infection chain is broken.

The case is being investigated under Regulation 16 PU (A) 243/2021 PKP. — Bernama