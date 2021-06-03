AirAsia X to provide flights between Kuala Lumpur-Sydney in June

AirAsia X will be providing special services for repatriation purposes between Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Sydney, Australia in June. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — AirAsia X will be providing special services for repatriation purposes between Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Sydney, Australia in June.

Chief executive officer Benyamin Ismail said the airline is offering seats for sale via the AirAsia super app and airasia.com website — subject to availability and based on demand.

“We understand that many people have been facing difficulties in travelling due to limited flights caused by the pandemic, so we are pleased to be able to provide these special services to help bring people home during these challenging times.

“Seats are limited so we advise that guests plan ahead and book as soon as possible,” he said in a statement today.

The airline said for the time being, flights from Kuala Lumpur to Sydney will be on June 6 and 13, 2021, while flights from Sidney to Kuala Lumpur will be on June 7 and 14, 2021, adding that there will be more flights between Kuala Lumpur and Sydney on sale soon.

“Guests need to familiarise themselves with border restrictions and ensure that relevant approvals are obtained before their flight, including travel documentation as required by the local authorities.

“Quarantine requirements will apply on arrival,” it said. — Bernama