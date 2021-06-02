Undergo immediate check if you display Covid-19 symptoms, Dr Noor Hisham tells public

A health worker collects swab samples to test for Covid-19 at the MBPJ community hall in Taman Medan, Petaling Jaya May 24, 2021. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — The public has been urged to undergo an immediate check-up if they have symptoms or have been in contact with a positive Covid-19 case, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said if found positive either through the RT-PCR (Real-Time Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction) or RTK Antigen (Rapid Test Kit Antigen) test, individuals need to inform the Ministry of Health (MoH) through self-notification on the MySejahtera application or the nearest district health office.

“Bring the test results and come to the nearest Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) in your state for further assessment,” he said in a post on his Facebook, today.

He said the CAC would classify Covid-19 patient levels to determine subsequent patient management, including approval of home treatment.

The role of the CAC is to identify suitable patients to be monitored at home by assessment using the “Home Assessment Tool” as well as to identify and assess patients on the severity of the infection.

Dr Noor Hisham said MOH, through various levels and channels, would inform the steps that must be followed and practised by patients throughout the treatment period at home.

“The CAC will also identify patients who need referrals to the Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) or hospitals, namely Category 1 and 2 patients who are not suited to be placed and are not suited to be monitored at home.

“CAC also functions to coordinate referrals from health clinics to the PKRC or to hospitals,” he said, adding that the public can contact the CAC through the telephone numbers specified by their respective district health offices.

He said that in general, each district has one or several CACs led by a coordinator, depending on the number of patients managed.

The latest list of CACs (until June 1. 2021) can be accessed via the link http://covid-19.moh.gov.my/hotline. — Bernama