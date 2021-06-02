Dr Noor Hisham urges parents to be proactive in protecting children from Covid-19 after 82,000 children test positive so far

Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah advised parents to constantly monitor their children’s movements, ensuring that they stay at home and not go out to see their friends; not allowing their children to visit crowded and high-risk areas and ensuring that their children always wear a mask if forced to leave their home. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah urged parents and guardians of young children to be more proactive in protecting their children from the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

This comes after Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba revealed that a total of 82,341 cases of Covid-19 infection in the country involved infants and children.

“As mentioned by the Health Minister, the ministry is indeed concerned about the situation involving Covid-19 and children, especially those involving infants younger than one and children under five years of age.

“The Health Ministry hopes that with all the information provided on this issue, all parties especially parents will be more aware of the Covid-19 situation and the spread among children.

“Parents are responsible for protecting their children. They need to take proactive measures to protect children from being exposed to the dangers of Covid-19,” he said in a statement.

Dr Noor Hisham advised parents to constantly monitor their children’s movements, ensuring that they stay at home and not go out to see their friends; not allowing their children to visit crowded and high-risk areas and ensuring that their children always wear a mask if forced to leave their home.

“Parents with babies and children under five must carry out their responsibilities by staying at home and not taking their children to risky places such as supermarkets, public markets and other crowded places. Use online shopping to help with your everyday needs,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham also urged parents and those close to small children to register for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme to better protect children from the disease.

“This group also does not fall into the age group eligible for vaccinations through the NIP. Therefore, parents and members of the surrounding communities should protect them by registering for the vaccine.

“This way, a safer environment can be built together for the sake of future generations,” he said.

Yesterday, Dr Adham said that there were 19,851 cases involving children below four years old, followed by 8,237 cases (five to six), 26,851 (seven to 12) and 27,402 (13 to 17), and they were Covid-19 patients in categories 1, 2 and 3.