HSBC extends relief to customers and businesses impacted by Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — HSBC Bank Malaysia and HSBC Amanah Malaysia will extend the prevailing financial assistance programmes for individuals and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) affected by Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, HSBC Malaysia chief executive officer Stuart Milne said the assistance is for individual retail customers or their spouses categorised as B40 and registered on Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) or Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat (BPR) as well as individual retail customers who have recently suffered loss of employment due to the pandemic.

It also includes micro enterprises and SMEs that are directly impacted as they are unable to operate during the full movement control order (FMCO).

He said eligible customers may apply for the programmes and choose either a three-month deferment or up to 50 per cent reduction in monthly instalments for six months.

“All retail customers with reduced income may also apply for a reduction in monthly instalments for six months,” he said.

“HSBC Malaysia continues to be in consultation with Bank Negara Malaysia as we evaluate specific initiatives that will enable customers and businesses to navigate through their financial challenges while allowing them to focus on getting through these critical days,” he added. — Bernama