Finance minister concedes third MCO could weigh on economic recovery, hints at revised growth forecast

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul speaks during an interview with Reuters in Putrajaya, April 5, 2021. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR,, June 1 — The ongoing “total lockdown” could slow the country’s economic recovery, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz conceded today, although he said the government would still need time to assess the extent of its impact.

Zafrul hinted that the Treasury’s initial growth forecast could be revised following the third movement control order, which is expected to last at least six weeks to help public health authorities stem the rise of daily Covid-19 cases.

Daily cases are now hovering above the psychological 6,000 mark.

