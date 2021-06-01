Covid-19: Duopharma Biotech inks deal with Malaysian govt to supply Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine

Based on peer reviewed results of the second interim analysis Phase 3 published by one of the world’s oldest and most respected medical journals, ‘The Lancet’, Sputnik V’s efficacy has been confirmed at 91.6 per cent. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Duopharma Biotech Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Duopharma (M) Sdn Bhd (DMSB), has signed with the Government of Malaysia, represented by the Ministry of Health, to supply Russia’s Covid-19 vaccines.

The company has concluded execution of separate definitive supply agreements with the Government and a subsidiary of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) for the supply of 6.4 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, Duopharma Biotech said the supply of the vaccine is subject to the fulfilment of the remaining condition precedent under the supply agreements, namely the approval of the vaccine by the Drug Control Authority of Malaysia, as well as other terms and conditions of supply.

Group managing director Leonard Ariff Abdul Shatar confirmed the company’s state of readiness.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has presented all Malaysians with extraordinary challenges, which we can only overcome through immediate collaboration on many fronts. Duopharma Biotech is fully committed and proud to be part of our nation’s inoculation programme,” he commented.

Sputnik V, developed by Russia’s Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, has since been successfully registered in 68 countries across North and South America, the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and Africa.

Based on peer reviewed results of the second interim analysis Phase 3 published by one of the world’s oldest and most respected medical journals, The Lancet, Sputnik V’s efficacy has been confirmed at 91.6 per cent.

It is one of only three vaccines in the world with an efficacy rating of over 90 per cent, and no serious adverse events related to the vaccine were recorded, the group added. — Bernama