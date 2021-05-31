Khairy: Update your address on MySejahtera to avoid being assigned PPVs in distant locations

Khairy today reminded MySejahtera users to update their residential address on the application. —Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — MySejahtera users have been advised to update their residential address on the application to address the issue of being sent to vaccination centres (PPV) in other states or distant locations, said National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (CITF) Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin

Khairy said the recent issue of people being registered at PPVs not within their state or a close distance from their area of residence was due to Google Map’s application programming interface, used by MySejahtera.

“For example, someone living in Taman Bahagia in KL types it out on the app, and all the locations named Taman Bahagia are listed.

“They simply click on the first Taman Bahagia, and as a result they are sent to Taman Bahagia in Sandakan, Sabah,” Khairy said during a CITF press conference with Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

Due to this, he said the MySejahtera app now has an additional feature for users to confirm their address details, including their post code and state.

“My message to MySejahtera users is to please go and update your address field, so that those incidents will be minimised and eliminated completely, and this problem will not occur in the future.

“We are also coming up with an interactive help desk on MySejahtera soon, to assist with cases that have been sent to PPVs that are in other states or far from them, due to the issue with Google Maps’ API,” Khairy said.