Cuepacs proposes civil servants contribute RM10 each to Covid-19 fund

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has proposed that civil servants in Grade 54 and below contribute at least RM10 each to the Covid-19 Fund to help curb the pandemic.

Its president Adnan Mat said the RM10 contribution could be made through salary deduction, and it should be exempted for frontliners from the health, security, defence and enforcement sectors who were tirelessly fighting the infectious disease.

“Those who wish to contribute more, it is their decision and can be implemented through the procedure set by the government

“Cuepacs also appreciates the sacrifices of civil servants in the Public Sector Key Position (JUSA) and TURUS categories for agreeing to contribute to the Covid-19 Fund through deduction of their fixed entertainment allowance (ITK) since the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO) last year,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Adnan hoped the government would expedite the vaccination for civil servants who are the backbone of the country’s administration so they could continue their role in assisting the acceleration of economic recovery.

“Through vaccination, civil servants can resume the normal operations without the need to work from home anymore as the provision of most public services require face-to-face interaction,” he said.

He also suggested that the government mobilise assets such as department vehicles, desks, chairs and tents to the quarantine centres, vaccination centres, Covid-19 operations rooms, and health clinics to effectively battle coronavirus. — Bernama