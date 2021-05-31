Covid-19: Sarawak streamlines MCO until June 14, says SDMC

Police personnel inspect vehicles at a roadblock along Jambatan Merdeka, at the Kedah-Penang border May 10, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUCHING, May 31 — The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) has decided to streamline the date of the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) statewide until June 14 compared to June 11 as previously announced.

JPBN, in a statement today, announced that the general standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the National Security Council (MKN) had been scrutinised and it had taken the decision to continue implementing the existing MCO by adding several conditions.

“They include changing zones in MCO areas to district, a limit of two persons in a private car including the driver as well as additions or amendments to the essential service list,’’ said the statement.

Meanwhile, JPBN also decided to implement the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) for 12 days at 12 localities from June 2 to 15 following a spike in Covid-19 cases in the areas concerned.

The EMCO involved 11 longhouses (Rh) and a primary school in Tanjung Manis, Mukah, namely, Rh. Mut anak Merom @ Bohom; Rh. Sana anak Changgai; Rh. Jimbun anak Saging; Rh. Bon anak Depa; Rh. Empading anak Edi; and Rh. Jaapar anak Anyut.

The other longhouses are Rh. Jebat anak Talak; Rh. Puso anak Lunak; Rh. Nyalau anak Engkamat; Rh. Noh anak Bin; Rh. Damat anak Enggie; and Sekolah Kebangsaan Stalon.

Today also saw Sarawak recording its highest fatalities with 10 deaths while the total positive Covid-19 cases in the state now stands at 47,329 after 645 new cases were reported.

Four of the death cases were reported at Miri Hospital, two each at the Sarawak General Hospital and Sibu Hospital and one each at Kapit Hospital and Sri Aman Hospital. — Bernama