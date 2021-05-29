Shah Alam police refute news report policeman captured, assaulted by lockup detainees

Shah Alam police have denied that there was an incident as reported by Harian Metro. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, May 29 — Shah Alam police have denied that there was an incident as reported by Harian Metro through a news report with the headline ‘Polis Kena Tawan’ (Policeman captured) published by the Malay daily today.

It was reported in the article that a policeman in Shah Alam was captured and attacked by a group of lockup detainees, causing him to suffer injuries.

According to the report, the policeman was with two other colleagues and they were conducting spot checks at the lockup cells when the incident happened.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said all media efforts, services and cooperation in ensuring news to be delivered to the public are accurate is much appreciated.

“We ask for cooperation from all our media friends to contact Shah Alam district police headquarters (contact person DSP Karthik at 012-9300162) if they have any enquiries or to confirm any information, in ensuring the news delivered are accurate and truthful,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama