Sarawak announces RM1.4b assistance to cushion against new statewide MCO

KUCHING, May 28 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today announced a RM1.4 billion Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) 6.0 financial package to help the vulnerable groups weather the two-week movement control order (MCO) starting tomorrow.

He said under the previous five financial packages, the state government had allocated RM3.1 billion that had helped reduce the financial burden of the people.

“Today, I am going to announce the new BKSS 6.0 package encompassing 15 steps which have been agreed to by the state government to continue with the financial assistance which is really needed by the people due to the implementation of movement control order (MCO) and conditional movement control order (CMCO),” he said at a press conference to announce BKSS 6.0 package.

