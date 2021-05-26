Don’t be quick to accept human error as sole cause of LRT crash, Guan Eng tells transport minister

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng arrives at the Northeast District Police Station in George Town March 11, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong should not be satisfied with the preliminary findings that human error had caused the collision of two LRT trains at KLCC last Monday, said DAP Secretary General Lim Guan Eng.

In a statement today, the Bagan MP urged for a full investigation to find out the exact cause of the incident that led to some 213 passengers being hurt in the incident.

“Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong should not be satisfied at blaming only the driver of the empty LRT train, for negligence in manually controlling his train that caused the collision with the LRT carrying 213 passengers. Wee said preliminary findings found that the empty train was moving in the wrong direction, and collided with a passenger-carrying train moving on the same track but in the opposite direction.

“A thorough and exhaustive investigation is needed to determine how a manually controlled train can get on a track with a train coming from the opposite direction.

“Can any LRT train just get on a train line without the controller in the command center knowing or the automated computer tracking system alerting, signalling, or ringing alarm bells that two trains are on the same track but in the opposite direction?’’ asked Lim in the statement.

“Wee must ensure that all those responsible and not just the driver are punished for negligence. No stone must be left unturned to arrive at the truth of the accident that has caused injuries to 213 passengers, of whom three are in critical condition,’’ added Lim.

Commenting on Prasarana chairman Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman and he acted during a press conference, Lim also pointed out that the government should appoint professionals to crucial positions in the administering government linked companies.

“The time has come for political appointees who are unqualified and unprofessional to resign as chairman of government-linked corporations (GLCs) like Prasarana.

“The disturbing performance of Prasarana following the LRT train collision leaves a lot to be desired and lends urgency for politicians to be replaced as chairman by competent and qualified professionals capable of doing a proper and responsible job,’’ said Lim.

Lim also lambasted Pasir Mas MP Ahmad Fadhli Shaari, who is also the chairperson of the Skills Development Fund Corporation under the Human Resources Ministry, for commenting that while a professional should take his position, said person must also be from his party.

“Pasir Mas MP Ahmad Fadhli Shaari was reported in Malaysiakini as disagreeing with letting politicians head GLCs, even though he is the chairperson of the Skills Development Fund Corporation.

“However Ahmad is not sincere and irresponsible when he gave as a condition for his resignation, that the person appointed to replace him as chairman must be from his party PAS.

“Clearly PAS has broken its earlier promise of ensuring professional management of GLCs that serves as public custodian of tens of billions of ringgit of public funds,’’ said Lim.