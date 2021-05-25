MySejahtera date mix-up leaves public confused on day one of private healthcare Covid-19 vaccine rollout

People wait to receive the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the KPJ Selangor Specialist Hospital in Shah Alam May 25, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, May 25 — A mix up in appointment dates provided by the MySejahtera app has left the public seeking to get their Covid-19 vaccine at a private hospital here frustrated.

Malay Mail learned that several people had visited the KPJ Selangor Specialist Hospital here this morning on the assumption they would be receiving their first shot, based on the notification provided by the application.

Instead, they were told that they got the date wrong.

“Yes we are here because we wanted to get the vaccine...it was through MySejahtera,” said a woman in her early 50s.

A dozen private hospitals were selected to operate as vaccination centres as part of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NCIP) which was scheduled to start today.

ProtectHealth Corporation chief executive Anas Alam Faizli had tweeted yesterday that a total of 2,250 vaccine doses will be available as a start.

ProtectHealth is an initiative under the Ministry of Health (MoH) that is coordinating with private hospitals to ramp up the vaccination drive and achieve herd immunity for Malaysia.

In Selangor, the two designated facilities are the KPJ Selangor Specialist Hospital and MSU Medical Centre, both in Shah Alam.

But a communication officer from the former hospital said they will only begin the second phase of NCIP on June 14. The organisation is now administering the second shot for medical general practitioners and health workers under the first phase of the programme.

At MSU Medical Centre, some five kilometers away from KPJ Selangor Specialist, nurses and medical workers have begun administering shots to the elderly, most of whom arrived as early as 9am accompanied by their relatives.

“We’ve started the second phase for the public,” said a communications officer from the hospital.

“The programme starts today from 9am to 1pm daily for the next one week. Only 400 doses will be administered daily,” the officer added.

MSU said they expect more people to come in the evening.