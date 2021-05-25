HKL Covid-19 ward operations unaffected by admission of LRT crash victims, says health minister

An injured passenger of the Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit (LRT) train is seen inside an ambulance van, May 24, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, May 25 — The treatment of victims of the Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit (LRT) train crash at Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) has not affected the treatment of Covid-19 patients there, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said.

He said the 64 victims who were injured in yesterday’s incident were admitted to the hospital’s wards, with six of them in critical condition including three requiring ventilators while another three were in the operating theatre.

“The Covid-19 ward in the hospital is unaffected and is using the existing medical equipment.

“Ventilators have been allocated for certain cases in the Covid-19 ward, intensive care unit (ICU) and the critical unit. This has not interrupted the usual activities and treatment of Covid-19 patients.”

Dr Adham said this during the online National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme media conference together with the programme’s coordinating minister, Khairy Jamaluddin today.

Two Kelana Jaya Line LRT trains — one carrying passengers and the other being tested — collided last night in the tunnel area between the Kampung Baru and KLCC stations, injuring 213 passengers onboard. — Bernama