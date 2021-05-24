Malaysia’s daily new Covid-19 infections still above 6,000 mark, one-third from Selangor

A health worker collects swab samples to test for Covid-19 at the MBPJ community hall in Taman Medan, Petaling Jaya May 23, 2021. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — Malaysia registered 6,509 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the country’s cumulative figure to 518,600 since the virus arrived in Malaysia early last year.

In a series of tweets, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also gave a breakdown of new infections in the last 24-hour period by state.

Selangor topped the list of new daily cases once more, with 2,049, followed by Sarawak (530). Kuala Lumpur and Johor both came in third with 468 cases each.

MORE TO COME