Still more than 5,000 flood evacuees in Sabah, Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — The number of flood victims in Sabah recorded a slight increase with 4,832 people, involving 1,326 families, at 39 relief centres (PPS) this morning, from 4,792 people (1,315 families) last night.

A statement issued by the Sabah Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) stated that Tenom district is the worst affected with 4,221 flood victims at 35 PPS.

“Beaufort also recorded an increase in the number of flood victims to 611 people compared to 571 last night, with another PPS opened, bringing a total of four PPS in the district,” it said.

In Sarawak, the floods in Lawas and Limbang, Miri, has forced 442 people from 105 families to be evacuated to 10 PPS as of this morning, compared to 330 victims from 78 families yesterday.

According to Sarawak JPBN, the flood occurred following heavy rain since last Wednesday. — Bernama