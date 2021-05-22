MOF announces additional RM200m for Covid-19 fight

The additional sum would make the total Covid-19 allocation for MOH RM1 billion. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — The government’s decision to keep all economic sectors open even as Covid-19 cases have spiked sharply is to prevent the unemployment rate from rising, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said today.

The rate of joblessness under the first movement control order (MCO) that spanned nearly the first quarter of last year was at over 5 per cent or some 850,000 people. This record high was last seen during the peak of the global oil price crisis in the 1980s.

Under MCO 1.0, only essential services were allowed to operate, causing most major industries to shutter for nearly three months.

Tengku Zafrul said enforcing the same curbs similar to first or could lead to a million jobless, with low-income earners likely to be the biggest casualties.

“The average household has four members, which means up to four million more dependents could be affected if [a million] people lose their jobs,” he told a press conference held online just minutes after the government announced tighter restrictions for the current MCO.

The Perikatan Nasional government is under mounting criticism over its refusal to shut down economic sectors seen as incubators for the hundreds of new Covid-19 infection clusters that have emerged recently.

The daily number of cases has stayed above 6,000 now for the fourth day in a row.

Just before Tengku Zafrul addressed the press, his colleague Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced several new measures to curb the soaring infections and deaths.

Among the new restrictions were shorter business hours, reduced capacity and frequency for public mass transports, and more workers from both the civil service and private sector must work from home even as “all” industries can remain open.

Tengku Zafrul said the decision is based on the previous experience learnt from the MCO 2.0 enforced in January when allowing businesses to remain open helped prevent some of the devastating effects caused by the movement curbs.

“The experience of MCO 2.0, we can effectively manage the Covid-19 caseload while keeping the economy open to balance between lives and livelihood,” he said.

“As such, with this further tightening, the government is confident that we will be able to reduce Covid cases and at the same time, mitigate the hardship endured by the rakyat by ensuring livelihoods are protected.”

The second MCO, which lasted until early February, succeeded in slashing the infection curve while putting the economy back on the recovery path, Tengku Zafrul asserted.

The economy shrank by just 0.5 per cent in the first quarter and reduced the unemployment rate to 4.7 per cent, compared with the -17 per cent contraction in the second quarter of 2020.

The jobless rate at the time was 5.3 per cent.