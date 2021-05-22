Health DG calls for Malaysia to go on self-imposed lockdown for the next two weeks

File photo of Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah during a press conference reporting the daily update on the country’s Covid-19 situation at the Ministry of Health, May 8, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — The health director-general called for Malaysia to go on a self-imposed lockdown for the next two weeks as Covid-19 caseloads continue to rise.

Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said hospitals were at a critical stage in terms of bed capacity for Covid-19 patients.

“Humans move, humans gather. Viruses do not assemble. The virus spreads and is contagious when humans move and congregate. So, when we sit at home, we have reduced movement and this will help break the chain of infection,” he said at a joint press conference today.

