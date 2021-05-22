Accused of Freemasonry, Dr Noor Hisham vindicated by Scotland’s prestigious surgical school

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah expressed concern that libel and fabrication ‘has become widespread’ on social media. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 ― The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, a prestigious surgical school dating back to the 16th century, has issued a letter to clear Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah from accusations of Freemasonry.

The letter stated that Dr Noor Hisham had been conferred with the college’s ad hominem fellowship award, among its highest accolades given as recognition to current or former medical practitioners for their “worthy” contribution to the medical field.

Dr Noor Hisham had posted the letter on his Twitter just after midnight, likely as a response to allegations that he was a member of the Freemason or “Illuminati”, the fictitious groups at the heart of conspiracy theories about a so-called global domination agenda led by prominent jews.

Critics, believed to be from groups that oppose vaccination, had earlier circulated a photo of him standing draped in black and light blue gown next to a caucasian man on the internet, and used to support claims that Dr Noor Hisham was part of a shadowy plot to use Covid-19 to subjugate humanity.

“The Ad Hominem fellowship is one of the highest awards given by the college, granted to current or former medical practitioners or other individuals of distinction whose professional status is of high order and who are deemed worthy of the honour,” the letter explained.

“The distinction is formally awarded at a ceremony attended by members of the college. During the event, the recipients wear the College’s ceremonial gown and are presented with their diploma by the president,” it added.

Penyebaran fitnah melalui media sosial dalam kalangan masyarakat masa kini semakin berleluasa dgn menyebarkan pelbagai berita dan cerita palsu berunsur fitnah.



Alhamdulilah pihak Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh telahpun mengeluarkan kenyataan rasmi pada hari ini. pic.twitter.com/bZi8XYrFHv — Noor Hisham Abdullah (@DGHisham) May 21, 2021

Dr Noor Hisham was conferred the Fellowship Ad Hominem by the RCSEd’s Awards Committee on 12 October 2017, the college said. The award was handed to him by college president, Mike Lavelle-Jones on February 2, 2018.

The letter was signed by Mariette Naud-Betteridge, the institution’s head of international engagement.

On his Twitter, Dr Noor Hisham had thanked the college for the explanation. He also expressed concern that libel and fabrication “has become widespread” on social media.

“The dissemination of libel on social media and among our society has become widespread with [people sharing] various types of [fake] news and stories that are defamatory in nature,” he tweeted.

“Thank God, the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh had issued an official statement [regarding the allegations] today.”

Freemasonry is a collection of diverse worldwide fraternities that started out as local groups for stonemasons, steeped in rituals and symbolisms.

It has been linked to the Illuminati in a conspiracy theory of a secret group of masterminds allegedly controlling world affairs and trying to establish a New World Order, although there is no evidence suggesting such a group exists.

Some Muslims oppose Freemasonry, falsely claiming that it is linked to Jews, Zionists, Satan worship, and even linking it to Dajjal, the purported anti-Christ in Islamic tradition.