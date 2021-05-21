Increasing number of flood victims in Sabah and Sarawak, Melaka recovers

Donggongon streets are flooded after heavy rains June 28, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — The floods in Sabah and Sarawak are still registering increases with Sabah recording 2,834 victims this evening compared to 1,447 this morning while Sarawak recorded 373 victims this evening compared to 350 this morning.

All the flood victims in Sabah were housed in 21 temporary flood relief centres (PPS).

The Sabah Disaster Management Committee, in a statement this morning, said Tenom is still the worst-hit district with 2,363 victims this evening compared to 1,149 victims this morning while the number of flood victims in Beaufort rose to 471 compared to 294 people this morning.

Ten PPS were opened in Tenom this evening bringing the number of PPS opened in the district to 19 while one PPS had just been opened in Beaufort bringing the number of PPS opened in the district to two.

The newly opened PPS at the Maugus Cultural House in Tenom housed the most flood victims (201 people), followed by the Paal Seberang Mosque (185), Kalasan Cultural House (143) and Lalandang Cultural House (125)

In Sarawak, 373 flood victims from 89 families were reported as of this evening.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat (JPBN), all the victims were housed at five PPS involving the Lawas and Limbang districts.

The PPS were opened at the Dewan Masyarakat Trusan, Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (Cina) Chung Hua Trusan, Sekolah Kebangsaan Sundar and Sekolah Kebangsaan Lintang in Lawas and Dewan Medamit in Limbang.

Several areas were inundated by floods in several areas in Lawas and Limbang following heavy rainfalls since Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the floods in Melaka had recovered fully with all victims staying at PPS allowed home today.

Melaka Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Col Cuthbert John Martin Quadra in a statement said the last PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Ayer Molek, housing 33 victims from six families, was closed at 10.35am. — Bernama