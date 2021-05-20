Umno veep: Johor ruler’s call for Parliament to reconvene shows urgent need

Umno vice president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin was commenting on the Johor Sultan’s call for all state elected MPs and state assemblymen to meet in order to address the people’s issue in the state to discuss the rising Covid-19 cases. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin once again reiterated that Parliament should reconvene to ensure people’s issues can be heard and discussed.

He was commenting on the Johor Sultan’s call for all state elected MPs and state assemblymen to meet in order to address the people’s issue in the state to discuss the rising Covid-19 cases.

“The call clearly showed there is a necessity and urgent need for the government to reconvene Parliament.

“The government that runs without the check and balance instrument in a forum such as DUN and Parliament will not have the best of accountability.

“Moreover, the suggestions and the voice of the people could not be carried as accordingly,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier today, Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar has called for MPsand state assemblymen representing constituencies in Johor to meet and discuss how to overcome the Covid-19 situation.

In a statement on his Facebook page today, Sultan Ibrahim said that these elected representatives “need to play a role” in curbing the pandemic and extend help to those who are affected.

Khaled also reminded Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin that on February 24, the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong has decreed that the Malaysian Parliament can reconvene even if they are still under Emergency.

“However, after three months since the decree, YAB prime minister seemed not to be giving any suggestions and advice related to that.

“What’s more, he seemed not to be interested in reopening the Parliament sitting in the near future,” he said.