In Johor, 12-year-old girl in carjacking incident rescued by public

LUMUT, May 20 — A woman nearly lost her 12-year-old daughter in a carjacking incident in Seri Manjung here today.

Manjung Police chief ACP Nor Omar Sappi said in the 11.30am incident, the woman had left her daughter in her Perodua Bezza car with the engine still running to buy some goods at a pet shop.

When she exited the shop, the woman saw an unknown man driving away the car with her daughter still in it.

“With the help of the public at the scene, the suspect was nabbed and the victim’s child was rescued,” he said in a statement today.

He said the 24-year-old suspect tested positive for methamphetamine and has no previous criminal record. — Bernama