Covid-19: Safety issue should not be used to gain political mileage, says Reezal Merican

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican speaks to the media after receiving his Covid-19 vaccination at the DBKL Sports Complex in Kuala Lumpur, May 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, May 20 — Penang Federal Action Council chairman Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said the issue of the safety of the people, especially in Penang, should not be used as a trading material just to gain political mileage.

“What’s more important now is to redouble efforts and find more effective approach to boost vaccine registration among the people, especially in Penang,” said the Youth and Sports Minister in a statement today.

Reezal Merican was commenting on claims by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng on Tuesday that the state had been offered a donation of two million doses of vaccine by a local private company last February but it did not get the approval from the Health Ministry (MOH).

However, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaludin said yesterday that the donation of two million doses of Sinovac vaccine from a private company offered to the state is bogus and investigations found that the company does not even exist.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Lim said he was willing to apologise if what Khairy said is true. — Bernama