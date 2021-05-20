CM: Mass Covid-19 testing for Penang factory workers to start next week

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks at a press conference in George Town May 3, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, May 20 — Mass Covid-19 testing for the manufacturing sector in Penang using the on-site pooled saliva RT-PCR screening method will start next week.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the mass testing will be implemented under the ‘Penang S.A.F.E’ programme, a collaborative effort between the state government and the Penang branch of the Federation of Manufacturers Malaysia (FMM).

He said the state health department (JKNPP) has approved the programme and this will increase the screening rate in the manufacturing sector in Penang.

He said the RT-PCR testing using Deep Throat Saliva (DTS) was approved at the federal level.

“The ‘Penang S.A.F.E’ programme generally prepares a complete flow for the implementation of continuous mass testing,” he said in a statement today.

He said the mass testing is relatively inexpensive so small and medium industries (SMI) and small and medium enterprises (SME) can also take part in the initiative.

According to Penang FMM chairman Datuk Jimmy Ong, Penang is the first state to implement this initiative which includes the whole process of registration, testing, sample collection and results within 24 hours.

“This is in collaboration with JKNPP to inform them of positive cases for further action,” he said.

Information on the programme is available at www.penangsafe.com or email to [email protected].