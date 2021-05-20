Affin Bank extends financial assistance, instalment relief to june 2021

President and group chief executive officer Datuk Wan Razly Abdullah Wan Ali said Affin Bank will continue to provide its customers with access to financial assistance that they require during these difficult times. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — Affin Bank Bhd is extending its Targeted Repayment Assistance through its Financial Assistance and Instalment Relief (FAIR) programme until June 2021.

In a statement, the bank said the FAIR programme is a customised and supportive financial assistance solution to assist Affin Bank’s customers during these challenging times.

President and group chief executive officer Datuk Wan Razly Abdullah Wan Ali said Affin Bank will continue to provide its customers with access to financial assistance that they require during these difficult times.

“Customers are highly encouraged to check their eligibility and submit their application for the FAIR programme via online or through our other channels,” he said in a statement today.

Over 40,000 customers nationwide have benefited from the moratorium and other financial reliefs under the programme since it was introduced in August last year.

For more information on the FAIR initiative, visit www.affinbank.com.my, www.affinislamic.com.my, or www.affinonline.com. — Bernama