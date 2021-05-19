‘Work with opposition’ means to work together to develop Sabah, says GRS deputy chief

Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) deputy chairman I Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said all quarters, especially the opposition in the state, should not manipulate the term as if it was referring to political cooperation. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, May 19 — The term “work with the opposition” used by Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) should be interpreted as working together to develop the state and empower the local economy to help the people affected by Covid-19, and not collaborating to form a new state government.

As such, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) deputy chairman I Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said all quarters, especially the opposition in the state, should not manipulate the term as if it was referring to political cooperation.

“In fact, we in the GRS are ready to work with any party in terms of ideas and suggestions to develop the state for the sake of the people. Although the state is under GRS administration, it doesn’t mean that we don’t listen to the opposition’s views and suggestions.

“We are not closing any door. We will listen to and take into consideration every input and positive suggestion from the opposition. So, I think this is what is meant by the term “work with the opposition”, to work together to develop the state, not form a new government,” he said in a statement here today.

Bung Moktar, who is Sabah Deputy Chief Minister and Barisan Nasional chairman said this in response to the alleged formation of a new state government through the cooperation between PBS and Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan), which had become a hot topic of discussion over social media.

GRS is a coalition of parties in Perikatan Nasional (Bersatu, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku, Sabah Progressive Party and PAS); BN (Umno, MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah); and PBS.

Bung Moktar also described the issue as a mere rumour played by certain quarters to confuse the people.

He said there was no possibility for the formation of a new government as all parties in the GRS had agreed to maintain the status quo in a bid to ensure political stability in Sabah.

“The cooperation can be forged in many ways and not just to form a new political alignment,” he said.

He also called on all Sabahans to not be easily influenced by the political propaganda of certain quarters who were just out to achieve their own political agenda.

Recently, Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal expressed intention to work with PBS and other national parties in the peninsula.

PBS president Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili welcomed the intention, saying that they are open to working with any political party, including Warisan. — Bernama