Batu Lanchang hawker complex closes for a week after three stallholders catch Covid-19

Three hawkers from the Batu Lanchang hawker complex tested positive for Covid-19 today. — Picture by Hari Anggara

GEORGE TOWN, May 19 — The Batu Lanchang hawker complex will be closed for a week starting from May 20 after three hawkers tested positive for Covid-19 today.

The hawker complex representatives, Goh Kok Joo, Yeap Poh Beng and Goh Ye Sheng, discussed with the hawkers of the 115 stalls there before agreeing to voluntarily close it down for a week.

This was after rumours were spread since Monday that there were Covid-19 cases reported in the complex.

“Our business was affected over the last few days due to the rumours and we decided to go for testing and once three hawkers were found positive, we decided to voluntarily close down the complex for a week,” they said in a brief statement today.

According to Batu Lanchang assemblyman Ong Ah Teong, the hawkers went to his service centre to seek help to arrange for the RTK Antigen Covid-19 tests for all of the 123 hawkers in the complex.

“My service centre, in collaboration with Lam Wah Ee Hospital, is offering the RTK Antigen tests at a subsidised rate so we arranged for the hawkers to take the tests at a subsidised rate,” he said.

The test costs RM145 per person and after the subsidy, the hawkers need only pay RM80 each for the test, he added.

He confirmed that the 123 hawkers have registered for the test and that most of them have already taken the test.

Ong's service centre has been offering the subsidised RTK Antigen tests to all residents in the Batu Lanchang constituency since January.

The offer is valid for the first 500 residents.

Ong said there are still slots available so those in Batu Lanchang who wished to conduct the test at the subsidised rate can register with his service centre.

For enquiry or registration, call 04-2804411 or send a WhatsApp message to 010-8744308.