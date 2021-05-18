Kuching City Mayor apologises for violating Covid-19 SOP by attending his birthday lunch gathering in office

An enforcement officer from Kuching South City Council issuing a compound to Datuk Wee Hong Seng at his office, May 18, 2021. — Picture from Datuk Wee Hong Seng’s Facebook

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUCHING, May 18 — Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng today apologised for a simple birthday lunch accorded to him by his friends at his office here.

“In between work meetings in MBKS, my friends decided to surprise me with a simple birthday lunch.

“I then realised an otherwise simple lunch could be seen as a birthday celebration and this is not excusable so I decided to set things right by admitting this is not ok,” he said on his Facebook.

He said he, therefore, took full responsibility and asked the MBKS enforcement team to issue him a compound for violating Covid-19 standard operating procedure.

Wee said he will be using his own personal money to pay for this fine.

“I am sorry to all Kuchingites, this should not have happened and l promise you that it will not happen again,” he said, humbly asking for their forgiveness.