Sri Ram appointed to handle high profile cases in 2018, says Tommy Thomas in sworn affidavit in High Court

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — Former attorney general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas says he appointed Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram as Deputy Public Prosecutor in 2018 to handle high-profile criminal cases including Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s corruption case involving an RM1.25 billion solar hybrid project for rural schools in Sarawak.

Thomas, 69, said the appointment was in accordance with Section 376 (3) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC), as Sri Ram was under his general control and directive and was in a position to exercise all the powers of the public prosecutor.

“I myself empowered him (Sri Ram) in my capacity as public prosecutor for him to conduct other prosecution cases.

“This includes the case of Rosmah, who has been charged with offences under the Malaysian Anti -Corruption Commission Act 2009, the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds from Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

“Therefore, the allegation that when I instructed Sri Ram to lead the criminal proceedings in this case, I had to give him another written letter as required under Section 379 of the CPC is a misconception of the law,” he said in a sworn affidavit on behalf of Sri Ram filed in the High Court here today.

Thomas’ affidavit was in response to Rosmah’s application seeking to nullify her entire trial, in her bid to be acquitted of all three charges, as well as to remove Sri Ram as the lead prosecutor.

Thomas, who was appointed as the attorney-general on June 4, 2018, in his affidavit said Rosmah’s application to challenge Sri Ram’s appointment was done with malintent, was baseless and an abuse of the court process.

“If Sri Ram did not have the authority, which has already been confirmed by my successor (Tan Sri Idrus Harun), would the prosecution team which serves permanently in the Attorney General’s Chambers accept and work under his leadership on behalf of the prosecution?” he said.

Thomas said on August 30, 2018, he had also appointed Sri Ram as Deputy Public Prosecutor to prosecute in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal case involving Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, and the appointment was challenged by the former prime minister, in which the latter failed at all levels including in the Federal Court.

Rosmah’s application, which was filed on May 6, will be heard before Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan on June 30.

Rosmah, 69, filed the application after the Court of Appeal on April 8 allowed her appeal to get a copy of Sri Ram’s appointment letter, after the prosecution agreed to provide it to the defence team.

Rosmah brought the matter up for appeal after the High Court dismissed her application for Sri Ram’s appointment letter on August 19 last year.

The appointment letter was not dated on or before November 15, 2018, the day when Rosmah was charged in court, and was not signed by the then attorney general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas. Instead, the letter was dated July 8 last year and signed by the current Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun.

On February 18, 2021, Judge Mohamed Zaini ordered Rosmah to enter her defence on all three corruption charges and fixed nine days, namely on June 9,10,15,16,17,22, 23 and July 12 and 15, to hear the evidence from Rosmah and other defence witnesses. — Bernama