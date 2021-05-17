Jais issues warning after several mosques, surau found to have breached MCO SOPs

Muslims perform Eid Al-Fitr prayers outside the National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur May 13, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SHAH ALAM, May 17 — Several mosques and surau in Selangor were found to have violated the movement control order (MCO) standard operating procedures (SOP), said State Islamic Religious Department (Jais) director Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad.

He said the violations included exceeding the permitted number of people allowed at one time, individuals not wearing face masks and failing to observe the physical distancing rule.

“At this stage, Jais will only give advice or friendly reminders. However stern action will be taken if people ignore our warnings or these SOP breaches are continued," he said in a statement yesterday.

He also urged Muslims in Selangor not to compare the measures taken by Jais with those taken in other states because the Covid-19 situation and levels of transmission vary from state to state.

It is hoped that everyone will act responsibly and maintain vigilance when participating in mosque congregational prayers, he added. — Bernama