Govt to open second AZ vaccine registration on May 23 but prioritising those above 60 this time

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — The government will open the second round of AstraZeneca vaccine for registration for those above the age of 60 starting May 23, announced Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Khairy Jamaluddin today.

The registration will also extend outside of the Klang Valley, extending to Penang, Sarawak and Johor due to high Covid-19 cases within these states, said Khairy.

Khairy also stressed that the registration on May 23 will prioritise those above the age of 60 but if there are excess vaccine slots that have not been taken up, then the AstraZeneca vaccines will be available to the general public for registration on May 26.

“High risk groups such as those above the age of 60 will be given early access for the AstraZeneca vaccine registration for round 2.

“In tandem with rising cases, the vaccine registration will also be extended outside of the Klang Valley to three other states, namely Johor, Sarawak and Penang due to high Covid-19 cases in these states,’’ he said.

To help with effective vaccine registration, Khairy explained that the ministry will also conduct community outreach programmes through district health offices apart from online registration.

