Picom: Malaysia’s bilateral contributions towards Palestine much needed

Picom chairman Muslim Imran said Malaysia has been consistent with its support for Palestine ― Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Malaysia’s bilateral contributions towards Palestine is an effort that is much needed, the Palestinian Culture Organisation Malaysia (Picom) said today.

Its chairman, Muslim Imran said Malaysia has consistently given strong political, economic and moral support to the struggles of the Palestinian people in line with its principle of standing in solidarity with Palestine.

“I salute Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for this move (bilateral contributions). Malaysia has been at the forefront of the Palestine struggle,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Muhyiddin, in his special address on the Palestinian issue aired over Bernama TV and other local broadcasting stations today, said Malaysia will continue to make bilateral contributions towards Palestine in addition to making contributions to other international bodies.

Muhyiddin also stressed that Malaysia is saddened and disappointed by the inability of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to immediately halt Israeli violence against the Palestinians, saying the attacks are a war crime which violates the 1949 Fourth Geneva Convention.

Meanwhile, Muslim believed Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei have the ability to pressure the UNSC to act swiftly in compelling Israel to stop its attacks on Palestinians and also pressure the United States to stop aid to Israel.

He said Malaysia, by having international clout, and with its status and standing within the United Nations, and Indonesia’s membership in UNSC can play a vital role in pressuring multilateral groupings to bring Israel to accountability and stop its attack on Palestinians.

Touching on Malaysia’s lead, together with Indonesia and Brunei, in issuing a joint statement to condemn the attacks, Muslim hope all three countries will highlight Israel’s disrespect of religious freedom and its mass killing of Palestinians.

“Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei have already issued a strong statement supporting Palestine and condemning Israel. I hope that they will move to next level of working together in concept to isolate Israel internationally and bring Israel to International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Court of Justice,” he added.

Muslim also applauded Malaysian non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and Malaysians’ contributions towards Palestine all this while, especially after Muhyiddin’s calls for such efforts to continue through legitimate charitable funds.

He hoped Malaysia will continue solidarity efforts by raising funds for Palestine and by sending humanitarian missions, and also thanked Malaysians for their overwhelming support on social media platforms using several hastags, including #koyakIsrael.

The Israeli Zionist regime’s incursions and attacks on the Palestinians this time around started with its storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque on May 7 and airstrikes in the Gaza Strip since Monday. — Bernama