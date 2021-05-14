PNSB open to negotiation over Orang Asli eviction notice in Bagan Lalang

SHAH ALAM, May 14 — Permodalan Negeri Selangor Berhad (PNSB) in a statement said that the headline of a report in a news portal today claiming the Mah Meri Orang Asli tribe in Bagan Lalang, Sepang, had been evicted from their village, was inaccurate.

PNSB said it had already conducted negotiations based on the existing laws, including the governance procedure for preparing the site vacancy notice to be submitted to the parties involved.

According to the statement, the notice was submitted without any objection on April 20, and the exercise involved personnel from the Sepang District/Land Office (PDT Sepang), the police and PNSB.

“The site evacuation notice issued on April 20 was more to inform the residents involved that the structures they built had encroached into PNSB’s land,” he said.

PNSB also confirmed it had received a letter of appeal from the Tok Batin (village head) of Kampung Orang Asli Bukit Bangkong dated April 26, requesting more time to evacuate the premises.

“Based on the letter, PNSB is open to negotiation and is ready to consider the appeal for the extension of time by the residents, taking into account various current aspects,” it said. — Bernama