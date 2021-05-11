MCO 3.0: Bukit Aman says cops to monitor SOP compliance in residential areas with drones during Aidilfitri

Police use a drone to monitor enhanced movement control order imposed on Menara City One, Kuala Lumpur April 15, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — The police will use drones to monitor standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance in residential areas during Aidilfitri throughout the movement control order (MCO) duration.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department SAC (Operations) SAC M V Sri Kumar said the drones will ensure SOP violations are detected.

“Its use, however, will be subject to the request of district police chiefs in the state,” he told Bernama, adding that for highrise residential areas, police will check the visitors’ logs at the premises.

“At the same time, the public is advised to report any SOP violation during Aidilfitri festivities that happen in their residential areas to the police,” he added.

When asked about roadblocks at district and state borders, Sri Kumar said there are no exemptions as checks will be conducted there.

He said that the police would instruct those without completed documents to cross state or districts to turn back, while any SOP violation will be issued compounds.

He explained that the actions taken by the police were not meant to pressure the public but to enforce existing rules and regulations. — Bernama