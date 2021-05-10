Khairy: Appointments for AstraZeneca jab at World Trade Centre on May 15, 16 to be rescheduled to avoid overcrowding

Members of the public wait to receive the AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab at Universiti Malaya, Kuala Lumpur May 5, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — A total of 2,800 appointments scheduled for the opt-in AstraZeneca vaccination programme at World Trade Centre (WTC) KL on May 15 and 16 will be rescheduled as a precautionary measure following concerns in the rise of Covid-19 cases lately.

National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the aforementioned 2,800 appointments of some 19,000 appointments scheduled will be reallocated to later dates between May 17 and May 23.

“Today I would like to announce that we have a rescheduling of appointments in the vaccination centres of the AstraZeneca opt-in programme.

“The government has taken note of the rise in Covid-19 cases which has shown a worrisome spike. Therefore as a precautionary measure, appointments on May 15 and May 16 at WTC KL are required to be amended to a different date to avoid overcrowding,” he said in a joint press conference with Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

Khairy said those who have been selected for reallocation will begin receiving notifications on their MySejahtera and through SMS of their new appointment dates.

