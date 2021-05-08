KL police mounting roadblocks at nine locations to enforce MCO

Police and Armed Forces personnel inspect vehicles during a roadblock at the Gombak Toll Plaza May 5, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Police are mounting roadblocks at nine locations here beginning today following the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO) in Kuala Lumpur from May 7 to 20.

Among the locations for the roadblocks are Jalan Sentul Pasar, in front of Kepong police station, Jalan Klang Lama, Jalan 2/27A Wangsa Melawati, Jalan 1/91 Taman Shamelin Perkasa and Bukit Jalil highway.

Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Datuk Yong Lei Choo said police were tightening the roadblocks to prevent unauthorised inter-district travel.

“There will also be roadblocks on the Kuala Lumpur-bound side of the Federal Highway, Kuala Lumpur-bound side of Jalan Duta toll plaza, and Kuala Lumpur-bound side of Sungai Besi toll plaza,” she said in a statement today.

Yong said checks and patrols by compliance teams and patrol units would be intensified to ensure the MCO was implemented comprehensively.

Anyone with enquiries or information can call the Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-2115 9999 or the nearest police station. — Bernama