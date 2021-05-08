Cops reject 583 applications for interstate travel via air at Subang Airport

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said the applications were rejected because they were found to be unjustified and illogical, and the travel documents submitted were either not valid or incomplete. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 ― A total 583 applications for interstate travel via air at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport police station in Subang, here, were rejected from April 30 until yesterday.

Petaling Jaya district police chief, ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said this was because the applications were found to be unjustified and illogical, and the travel documents submitted were either not valid or incomplete.

He said the applications approved were only for those attending the funerals of close family members such as their own partners, children, parents or siblings; emergencies; and long-distance married couples.

“All the applications must be approved by the police through an interstate travel permit prior to making any bookings or the purchase of flight tickets.

“The Petaling Jaya police reminds the public that showing proof that a flight ticket has been purchased is not a strong reason to secure an inter-state travel permit,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, he said the police had recorded the statements of 15 individuals following a “tahnik” ceremony for the child of a renowned local singer who was said to have flouted the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) on April 26.

Ampang Jaya district police chief, ACP Mohamad Farouk Esha said among those called were the organiser, dignitaries and a preacher.

‘’The investigation is being updated before it is referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further action,” he said in a statement.

In another development, the police issued an RM10,000 compound against the joint management body of a premises in the capital for failing to instruct residents to scan the MySejahtera application or write down their names in a registration book.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah also urged all premises owners to continue to comply with the SOP set by the National Security Council.

“It is the responsibility of the owners of the premises to ensure all residents and visitors comply with the SOP,” he said in a statement. ― Bernama