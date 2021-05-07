Validity for commercial, public service vehicle licences extended between three to five years

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — The validity period of public service and commercial vehicle licenses has now been extended to between three to five years, compared to one to two years previously.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said the move was to alleviate the burden borne by transport industry players due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“All licensed operators of public service vehicles and commercial vehicles can apply for an operator’s licence with up to five years’ validity, if they meet all the conditions imposed.

Wee said among the conditions was to comply with Safety Standards, each vehicle was registered with the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) and equipped with GPS, while the company had to ensure there were no active summonses either from the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) or the Road Transport Department (JPJ) for all of the company’s vehicles.

“Besides that, the company must also submit its latest annual audit report, have an active permit with the vehicle, and ensure they have all the required documents in place,” he said in a statement here today.

He said companies who did not meet all the requirements, would instead be granted a three-year validity period, compared to only one year previously.

The validity period of the operator’s license is also subject to other conditions such as not exceeding the validity period of the Tourism Operation and Travel Agency licences, or not exceeding the age limit of the vehicle.

“The setting of these criteria aims to ensure the highest level of vehicle safety and the highest level of service quality to customers, as well as to preserve the good image of the industry,” he said.

He hoped that the policy changes would bring relief and benefit to industry players.

“The Ministry of Transport will continue to listen and seek views and suggestions from industry players to improve relevant policies from time to time for the common good,” he added — Bernama