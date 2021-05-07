Two workers rescued from clothing store blaze in Meru Raya in Perak

IPOH, May 7 — Two male workers faced an anxious moment after being trapped in burning clothing premises at a shopping mall in Bandar Meru Raya here, today.

Meru Fire and Rescue station chief Shahrudi Muhamad Halil said a team of firefighters was rushed to the scene with assistance from the Ipoh and Sungai Siput stations, after they received a distress call at 2.09pm.

“Upon arrival at the scene, we asked the management to empty the building. The firefighters immediately cut the locked door shutter using special equipment for the rescue operation.

“The victims, aged 18, were handed over to the health personnel for treatment as they almost suffocated due to smoke inhalation,” he told Bernama when contacted here, today.

Shahrudi said the 25x20 feet premises that keep Baju Kurung and Baju Melayu stocks were 50 per cent destroyed in the incident and the firefighting operation was completed at 2.58pm.

No casualties were reported while the cause of the incident and the amount of losses incurred were still under investigation, he added. — Bernama